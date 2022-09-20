|
20.09.2022 12:59:27
|
OTAQ Plc (OTAQ)
OTAQ plc
("OTAQ", or the "Company")
OTAQ, the marine technology products and solutions group for the global aquaculture and offshore energy industries, has noted the movement in the Companys share price. The board are not aware of any reason for the share price movement.
The Company is pleased to announce that it has been awarded an initial order for the Companys tracker device from a UK railway maintenance support services company. However, the initial order is not material in the context of the Companys current trading, although once successfully delivered the Company anticipates that the customer will then place further orders.
Enquiries:
About OTAQ
OTAQ is a highly innovative marine technology company focused on the marine aquaculture, offshore energy, renewables and oceanographic research sectors. It operates in four worldwide locations: Lancaster, Aberdeen and Ulverston in the UK and Puerto Montt in Chile.
OTAQ's marine technology portfolio includes a market-leading intelligent acoustic deterrent system, Sealfence, designed to protect marine-based aquaculture sites from predation, with multiple systems deployed in Scotland, Chile and Finland.
The Company's Oceansense leak detection systems have a global reputation as the industry standard solution and have been deployed successfully on hundreds of jobs. OTAQ's Dragonfish laser measurement system is fast becoming recognised as one of the most accurate underwater precision laser measurement systems available. OTAQ also has significant experience in the design and manufacture of underwater connectors, penetrators and communication systems.
It seeks to develop and continuously improve its products using its specialist mechanical, electronic and software engineers with decades of experience in bringing underwater technology products to market. Concurrently, OTAQ seeks to expand its technology portfolio through acquisitive growth, with the aim of further expanding its aquaculture and offshore product offering.
OTAQ is proud to be fully ISO 9001:2015 accredited through DNV-GL. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognised quality management system and demonstrates OTAQ's commitment to consistency, continual improvement and customer satisfaction. The certification also demonstrates its ability to consistently deliver products and services to market whilst meeting statutory and regulatory requirements by applying an effective quality management system.
|ISIN:
|GB00BK6JQ137
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|OTAQ
|LEI Code:
|213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52
|Sequence No.:
|189356
|EQS News ID:
|1446453
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
