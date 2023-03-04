|
04.03.2023 17:45:00
Share Prices Down. Payouts Up. Time to Buy These 3 Dividend Machines?
It's a great time to be an income-focused investor. Most stock prices are still down, driving up the yields on those that pay dividends. Meanwhile, many companies have provided an additional boost to their yield by increasing their payouts. Three top-notch dividend stocks offering attractive yields these days are Prologis (NYSE: PLD), American Tower (NYSE: AMT), and Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM). Here's why these Fool.com contributors think these dividend machines are great buys right now. Marc Rapport (Prologis): When Prologis upped its dividend by 10% on Feb. 23, that just confirmed this giant real estate investment trust's (REIT) status as a rock-solid choice for investors looking at passive income stocks. Continue reading
