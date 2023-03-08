Share purchases by Yara management

Oslo, 8 March 2023: As part of its Share Based Remuneration ("SBR”) program Yara purchased 58,888 own shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) in the market on 8 March 2023 at an average price of NOK 487.5346 per share.

The shares are purchased on behalf of and transferred to Yara executives taking part in the Share Based Remuneration ("SBR”) program.

The SBR program is described in the document Guidelines for remuneration of executives 2022 in Yara (link: https://www.yara.com/siteassets/investors/057-reports-and-presentations/agm/2022/yara-2022-guidelines-for-remuneration-en.pdf) which was presented to the Yara International ASA Annual General Meeting 10 May 2022. The SBR shares are locked in for a period of three years after purchase, and furthermore it is expected that members of the Group Executive Board do not sell any Yara shares as long as they are members of the Group Executive Board.

The share purchases on behalf of the following Yara executives are considered as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR”) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19:

President and Chief Executive Officer Svein Tore Holsether bought 2,026 shares.

EVP Corporate Development & Deputy CEO Lars Røsæg bought 1,318 shares.

EVP & Chief Financial Officer Thor Giæver bought 938 shares.

EVP Europe Mónica Andrés Enríquez bought 1,096 shares.

EVP Africa & Asia Fernanda Lopes Larsen bought 1,102 shares.

EVP Americas Chrystel Monthean bought 1,241 shares.

EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence Pål Hestad bought 1,031 shares.

EVP & General Counsel Kristine Ryssdal bought 1,010 shares.

EVP People, Process & Digitalization Solveig Hellebust bought 938 shares.

President of Yara Clean Ammonia Magnus Ankarstrand bought 563 shares.

President Industrial Solutions Jorge Noval bought 1,426 shares.

Individual notifications for each of the persons above are included in the attachment.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

