11.12.2023 09:28:50

Share repurchase programme

Noerresundby, Denmark, 11 December 2023
Announcement no. 22/2023

 

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

  

  Number of Shares Average Purchase Price Transaction value in DKK
RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme                          258.528    
Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement    
1. december 2023                               3.000 73,14                          219.420
4. december 2023                               3.000 73,97                          221.910
5. december 2023                               3.100 71,09                          220.379
6. december 2023                               3.200 71,01                          227.232
7. december 2023                               3.000 70,3                          210.900
8. december 2023                               2.201 70,29                          154.708
Accumulated under the programme                            17.501 71,68                       1.254.549
    
RTX total shares                       8.467.838   
RTX Treasuty shares                          276.029 3,3% of total share capital

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

 

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk

 

 

Attachment


Nachrichten