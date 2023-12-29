|
29.12.2023 09:53:55
Share repurchase programme
Nørresundby, 29 December 2023
Announcement no. 24/2023
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258.528
|Accumulated share in the programme,
latest announcement
|29.200
|2.064.114
|18. december 2023
|2.300
|68,91
|158.493
|19. december 2023
|2.400
|69,19
|166.056
|20. december 2023
|2.200
|69,25
|152.350
|21. december 2023
|1.636
|68,62
|112.262
|22. december 2023
|2.000
|68,66
|137.320
|27. december 2023
|2.000
|68,54
|137.080
|28. december 2023
|2.000
|68,45
|136.900
|Accumulated under the programme
|43.736
|70,07
|3.064.575
|RTX total shares
|8.467.838
|RTX Treasury shares
|302.264
|3,6%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
Attachment
