Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 29 February 2024

Announcement no.16/2024









The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

Number of Shares Average Purchase Price Transaction value in DKK RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme 258,528 Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement 108,772 8,697,832 26 February 2024 2,200 99.04 217,888 27 February 2024 1,256 98.61 123,854 28 February 2024 1,500 99.54 149,310 Accumulated under the programme 113,728 80.80 9,188,884 RTX total shares 8,467,838 RTX Treasuty shares 372,256 4.4% of share capital

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00



Attachment