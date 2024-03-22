22.03.2024 10:18:13

Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 22 March 2024
Announcement no.19/2024


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

 Number of SharesAverage Purchase PriceTransaction value in DKK
RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme258,528  
Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement 134,222   11,100,816
14 March 20241,61693.73151,468
15 March 20241,65595.84158,615
18 March 202478895.6375,356
19 March 202430795.8029,411
20 March 20242,00098.78197,560
21 March 202424194.0022,654
Accumulated under the programme 140,829 83.33 11,735,880
    
RTX total shares8,467,838  
RTX Treasuty shares399,3574.7%of share capital

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

Attachment


