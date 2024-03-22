|
22.03.2024 10:18:13
Share repurchase programme
Nørresundby, 22 March 2024
Announcement no.19/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|134,222
|11,100,816
|14 March 2024
|1,616
|93.73
|151,468
|15 March 2024
|1,655
|95.84
|158,615
|18 March 2024
|788
|95.63
|75,356
|19 March 2024
|307
|95.80
|29,411
|20 March 2024
|2,000
|98.78
|197,560
|21 March 2024
|241
|94.00
|22,654
|Accumulated under the programme
|140,829
|83.33
|11,735,880
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|399,357
|4.7%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
Attachment
