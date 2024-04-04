|
04.04.2024 14:46:33
Share repurchase programme
Nørresundby, 4 April 2024
Announcement no.20/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|140,829
|11,735,880
|22 March 2024
|1,032
|94.20
|97,214
|25 March 2024
|500
|95.00
|47,500
|26 March 2024
|1,179
|96.44
|113,703
|27 March 2024
|1,500
|96.23
|144,345
|2 April 2024
|1,341
|97.62
|130,908
|3 April 2024
|1,300
|98.78
|125,294
|Accumulated under the programme
|147,681
|83.93
|12,394,844
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|406,209
|4.8%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RTX A-Smehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu RTX A-Smehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RTX A-S
|13,00
|0,39%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX mit kleinen Zuwächsen -- DAX stabil -- Nikkei letztlich stark - Handel in China ruht
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich etwas fester, der deutsche Leitindex tendiert behauptet. Der Nikkei zog am Donnerstag an, während in China nicht gehandelt wurde.