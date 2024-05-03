|
03.05.2024 12:49:59
Share repurchase programme
Nørresundby, 3 May 2024
Announcement no. 24/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|158,729
|13,462,709
|26 April 2024
|900
|95.20
|85,680
|29 April 2024
|600
|94.80
|56,880
|30 April 2024
|510
|94.51
|48,200
|1 May 2024
|800
|97.80
|78,240
|2 May 2024
|700
|97.80
|68,460
|Accumulated under the programme
|162,239
|85.06
|13,800,170
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|420,767
|4.97%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
Attachment
