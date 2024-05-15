15.05.2024 13:34:40

Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 15 May 2024
Announcement no. 27/2024


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

 Number of SharesAverage Purchase PriceTransaction value in DKK
RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme258,528  
Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement 162,239   13,800,170
3 May 202470099.3069,510
6 May 202470099.8069,860
7 May 202468799.2668,192
13 May 202480097.1677,728
14 May 202490099.7889,802
Accumulated under the programme 166,026 85.38 14,175,261
    
RTX total shares8,467,838  
RTX Treasuty shares424,5545.01%of share capital

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

Attachment


