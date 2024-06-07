|
07.06.2024 10:25:24
Share repurchase programme
Nørresundby, 7 June 2024
Announcement no. 31/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|176,224
|-
|31 May 2024
|1,300
|106.58
|138,554
|3 June 2024
|900
|99.70
|89,730
|4 June2024
|2,000
|99.83
|199,660
|5 June 2024
|-
|0.00
|-
|6 June 2024
|2,000
|100.27
|200,540
|Accumulated under the programme
|182,424
|3.45
|628,484
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|440,952
|5.21%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
Attachment
