Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called "Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|140,413
|553.39
|77,703,739
|10 June 2024
|34,773
|540.47
|18,793,644
|11 June 2024
|34,612
|546.18
|18,904,539
|12 June 2024
|35,586
|553.85
|19,709,274
|13 June 2024
|36,000
|549.76
|19,791,335
|14 June 2024
|34,230
|543.30
|18,597,011
|Accumulated under the programme
|315,614
|549.72
|173,499,541
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 315,614 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 0.49% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
