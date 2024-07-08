The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called "Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 665,530 559.02 372,042,565 1 July 2024 35,540 552.15 19,623,280 2 July 2024 39,629 546.90 21,673,040 3 July 2024 40,000 550.01 22,000,219 4 July 2024 43,402 555.84 24,124,371 5 July 2024 49,783 549.51 27,356,485 Accumulated under the programme 873,884 557.08 486,819,959

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 873,884 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.36% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

