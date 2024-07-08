|
Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called "Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|665,530
|559.02
|372,042,565
|1 July 2024
|35,540
|552.15
|19,623,280
|2 July 2024
|39,629
|546.90
|21,673,040
|3 July 2024
|40,000
|550.01
|22,000,219
|4 July 2024
|43,402
|555.84
|24,124,371
|5 July 2024
|49,783
|549.51
|27,356,485
|Accumulated under the programme
|873,884
|557.08
|486,819,959
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 873,884 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.36% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
