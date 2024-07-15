15.07.2024 07:33:28

Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called "Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, previous announcement 873,884 557.08 486,819,959
8 July 2024 51,483 544.76 28,045,944
9 July 2024 48,746 540.47 26,345,951
10 July 2024 45,934 541.95 24,893,974
11 July 2024 37,107 546.60 20,282,674
12 July 2024 44,856 546.17 24,498,939
Accumulated under the programme 1,102,010 554.34 610,887,440

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,102,010 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.71% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


