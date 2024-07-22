|
22.07.2024 08:19:45
Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called "Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,102,010
|554.34
|610,887,440
|15 July 2024
|45,742
|536.26
|24,529,485
|16 July 2024
|40,204
|530.39
|21,323,906
|17 July 2024
|43,709
|530.70
|23,196,300
|18 July 2024
|42,888
|533.37
|22,875,266
|19 July 2024
|45,000
|537.98
|24,208,977
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,319,553
|550.96
|727,021,373
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,319,553 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.05% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
