22.07.2024 09:29:58
Share repurchase programme
Nørresundby, 22 July 2024
Announcement no. 37/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|209,071
|18,322,515
|12 July 2024
|1,000
|72.40
|72,400
|15 July 2024
|1,000
|72.40
|72,400
|16 July 2024
|1,000
|70.00
|70,000
|17 July 2024
|1,000
|74.80
|74,800
|18 July 2024
|481
|75.19
|36,166
|19 July 2024
|1,000
|78.95
|78,950
|Accumulated under the programme
|214,552
|87.29
|18,727,231
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|473,080
|5.59%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
Attachment
