Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called "Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,319,553
|550.96
|727,021,373
|22 July 2024
|44,942
|540.73
|24,301,556
|23 July 2024
|45,549
|543.35
|24,748,835
|24 July 2024
|45,591
|545.04
|24,849,059
|25 July 2024
|44,500
|542.10
|24,123,511
|26 July 2024
|41,624
|549.73
|22,881,835
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,541,759
|549.97
|847,926,168
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,541,759 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.40% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
