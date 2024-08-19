The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called "Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 1,947,476 546.24 1,063,789,755 12 August 2024 35,610 521.12 18,557,239 13 August 2024 32,063 519.13 16,645,007 14 August 2024 35,362 524.13 18,534,383 15 August 2024 21,773 528.15 11,499,491 16 August 2024 44,758 532.03 23,812,529 Accumulated under the programme 2,117,042 544.55 1,152,838,403

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,117,042 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.29% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

