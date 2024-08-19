|
Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called "Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,947,476
|546.24
|1,063,789,755
|12 August 2024
|35,610
|521.12
|18,557,239
|13 August 2024
|32,063
|519.13
|16,645,007
|14 August 2024
|35,362
|524.13
|18,534,383
|15 August 2024
|21,773
|528.15
|11,499,491
|16 August 2024
|44,758
|532.03
|23,812,529
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,117,042
|544.55
|1,152,838,403
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,117,042 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.29% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
