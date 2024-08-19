|
19.08.2024 09:15:43
Share repurchase programme
Nørresundby, 19 August 2024
Announcement no. 40/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|224,234
|19,500,183
|8 August 2024
|700
|75.89
|53,123
|9 August 2024
|800
|76.09
|60,872
|12 August 2024
|700
|76.00
|53,200
|13 August 2024
|800
|74.05
|59,240
|14 August 2024
|1,000
|77.35
|77,350
|15 August 2024
|600
|78.35
|47,010
|16 August 2024
|500
|79.82
|39,910
|Accumulated under the programme
|229,334
|86.73
|19,890,888
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
Attachment
