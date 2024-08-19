Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 19 August 2024

Announcement no. 40/2024







The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

Number of Shares Average Purchase Price Transaction value in DKK RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme 258,528 Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement 224,234 19,500,183 8 August 2024 700 75.89 53,123 9 August 2024 800 76.09 60,872 12 August 2024 700 76.00 53,200 13 August 2024 800 74.05 59,240 14 August 2024 1,000 77.35 77,350 15 August 2024 600 78.35 47,010 16 August 2024 500 79.82 39,910 Accumulated under the programme 229,334 86.73 19,890,888

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

