Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called "Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, previous announcement 2,117,042 544.55 1,152,838,403
19 August 2024 41,610 534.14 22,225,566
20 August 2024 44,073 536.93 23,664,262
21 August 2024 51,692 536.24 27,719,376
22 August 2024 27,310 538.78 14,714,099
23 August 2024 38,618 541.28 20,903,093
Accumulated under the programme 2,320,345 543.91 1,262,064,798

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,320,345 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.61% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

