Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called "Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|2,714,819
|542.96
|1,474,032,200
|16 September 2024
|383
|525.50
|201,267
|17 September 2024
|71
|528.46
|37,521
|18 September 2024
|148
|526.27
|77,888
|19 September 2024
|64
|532.30
|34,067
|20 September 2024
|68
|528.67
|35,950
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,715,553
|542.95
|1,474,418,891
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,715,553 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.23% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
