Share subscriptions based on stock options 2020A



Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 12 December 2023 at 14:30 pm EET

Between 19 September and 20 November 2023, a total of 118 Siili Solutions Plc new shares has been subscribed for with the company's stock options 2020A. For subscriptions made with the stock options 2020A, the entire subscription price of EUR 893.26 shall be recorded into the invested non-restricted equity fund.

As a result of the subscriptions the number of Siili Solutions Plc shares increases to 8,138,080.



The shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered in the Trade Register on 12 December 2023, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights.

The shares shall be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares as of 13 December 2023.

The share subscription period for stock options 2020A started on 1 August 2022 and ends on 31 January 2024.

The terms and conditions of stock options 2020A with additional information are available on the company's website at https://www.siili.com.

CFO Aleksi Kankainen

Phone: +358 (0)40 534 2709, email: aleksi.kankainen(at)siili.com

https://www.siili.com

Siili Solutions Plc is a unique combination of a digital agency and a technology powerhouse. We believe in human-centricity in everything we deliver. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Siili has offices in Finland, Germany, Poland, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, the United Kingdom and USA. Siili Solutions Plc shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Siili has grown profitably since it was founded in 2005. www.siili.com/fi