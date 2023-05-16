|
16.05.2023 09:00:00
SHARE SUBSCRIPTIONS WITH SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION´S STOCK OPTIONS
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION – STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – MAY 16, 2023, AT 10:00 A.M. EEST
A total of 322,238 new shares of SSH Communications Security Corporation were subscribed for with the 2019A and 2020A stock options. A total of 311,238 new shares were subscribed for with the 2019A stock options at a subscription price of EUR 1.56 per share and a total of 11,000 new share were subscribed for with the 2020A stock options at the subscription price 0,9278, with a total subscription price of EUR 495,737,08. Out of the Share Subscription price the amount equalling the nominal value of the share shall be transferred to the share capital and the exceeding amount to the fund for invested non-restricted equity.
The increase in the share capital, in total EUR 9,667.14 was registered in the Finnish Trade Register today. As a result of the subscriptions, the share capital of the company has risen to EUR 1,214,310.93 and the total number of shares is 40,477,031.
The subscribed shares have today been entered in the Finnish Trade Register. The new shares will be available for public trading on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. together with the old shares as of 17 May, 2023.
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION
Michael Kommonen
Chief Financial Officer
For further information, please contact:
Michael Kommonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 1835836
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Major Media
www.ssh.com
About SSH
SSH is a defensive cybersecurity company that safeguards communications and access between systems, automated applications, and people. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments. We help our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT infrastructures. Our passwordless and keyless Zero Trust solutions reduce costs and complexity while quantum-safe encryption keeps critical connections future-proof. Our teams and partners in North America, Europe, and Asia ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.
