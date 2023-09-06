|
06.09.2023 09:00:00
SHARE SUBSCRIPTIONS WITH SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION´S STOCK OPTIONS
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION – STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – SEPTEMBER 6, 2023, AT 10:00 EEST
A total of 131,000 new shares of SSH Communications Security Corporation were subscribed for with the 2020 stock options. A total of 131,000 new shares were subscribed for with the 2020A stock options at a subscription price of EUR 0.9278 per share, with a total subscription price of EUR 121,541.80. Out of the Share Subscription price the amount equalling the nominal value of the share shall be transferred to the share capital and the exceeding amount to the fund for invested non-restricted equity.
The increase in the share capital, in total EUR 3,930.00 was registered in the Finnish Trade Register today. As a result of the subscriptions, the share capital of the company has risen to EUR 1,218,570.93 and the total number of shares is 40,619,031.
The subscribed shares have today been entered in the Finnish Trade Register. The new shares will be available for public trading on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. together with the old shares as of September 7, 2023.
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION
Michael Kommonen
Chief Financial Officer
For further information, please contact:
Michael Kommonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 1835836
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Major Media
www.ssh.com
About SSH
SSH is a defensive cybersecurity company that safeguards communications and access between systems, automated applications, and people. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments. We help our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT infrastructures. Our passwordless and keyless Zero Trust solutions reduce costs and complexity while quantum-safe encryption keeps critical connections future-proof. Our teams and partners in North America, Europe, and Asia ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tectia Corporation Oyjmehr Nachrichten
|
16.03.23
|SSH Communications Security Co : PRESS RELEASE: SSH launches new version of Tectia to provide Quantum-Safe communications for US federal government (Investegate)
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: Tectia vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Tectia zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.21
|Ausblick: Tectia zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Tectia gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
16.02.21
|Ausblick: Tectia stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.02.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Tectia öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.20
|Ausblick: Tectia stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Tectia Corporation Oyjmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tectia Corporation Oyj
|1,46
|-1,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnhaltende Zinsunsicherheit: ATX schwächer -- DAX mit wechselnden Vorzeichen -- Wall Street tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Donnerstagshandel Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kann am Donnerstag nur zeitweise ins Plus drehen. An den US-Märkten dürften zur Handelseröffnung rote Vorzeichen zu sehen sein. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten am Donnerstag tiefer.