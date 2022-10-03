Sharebite, Building on Record-Breaking Growth and Community Impact, is Named to Crain's New York Business' Best Places to Work for 2022

The leading corporate food benefits platform surpassed 4.5 million meals donated

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharebite , the leading food benefits platform designed for the modern workforce, has announced today its selection as one of Crain's New York Business' 100 Best Places to Work for 2022. It marks the second consecutive year Sharebite has been recognized by Crain's New York Business as a Best Place to Work.

"At Sharebite, our mission of elevating employee engagement while alleviating hunger has always been the connective tissue and driving force for retaining top talent," said Katie Brown, Sharebite Vice President of People. "Today, as nearly 1.5 million New Yorkers continue to face food insecurity, our employees are immensely proud to help bolster the efforts of our partners, City Harvest and Feeding America. Sharebite's most recent contribution to City Harvest fed nearly 350,000 New Yorkers – and we're not slowing down."

Sharebite was founded on the belief that food is a creator of connection and culture – an idea that resonates within company walls. Sharebite uses its own product, Passport (a daily meal allowance), to keep its employees fueled, healthy, and engaged throughout the day. Additionally, Sharebite employees are encouraged to share their favorite meals on a dedicated Slack channel – Sharebites – which gives them the opportunity to connect with their teammates and further voice their support of local restaurants.

In partnership with Best Companies Group, Crain's New York Business ranks the 100 Best Places to Work in New York City in small, medium, and large companies annually. Sharebite was recognized after participating in a two-step process. First, the judges evaluated Sharebite's workplace policies, benefit offerings, and team demographics. Second, a confidential employee survey was administered that assessed the employee experience. The scores from both were combined to determine the final ranking.

"For centuries, sharing meals has been used to bring people together - it's a virtue our team lives by every day by creating connections through food," said Dilip Rao, Sharebite Founder & CEO. "Our goal at Sharebite has always been to help companies build a supportive culture – comprised of elevated engagement, high performance, and sustained well-being – and we firmly believe these values permeate within our own company."

"On behalf of the entire organization, it's an honor to be recognized, and we look forward to fueling our partners in their pursuit of enriched cultures across the workforce," said Rao. "Our mission-driven ethos will continue to motivate our growth and commitment to giving back to our communities."

Today, Sharebite works with global companies across the financial services, technology, government, consumer, and sports sectors, as well as 33 of the Vault 50 top law firms – helping each improve employee engagement and foster culture through free food.

About Sharebite

Sharebite is the leading food benefits platform designed for the modern workforce. Combining team orders, flexible solutions, centralized meal allowances, curated restaurant choices, and community impact, Sharebite helps the world's best companies elevate employee engagement. Sharebite's corporate clients include category-leading companies across financial services, tech, legal, consulting, entertainment, agency, real estate, and other verticals. Every transaction made on the Sharebite platform results in a donation to alleviate hunger in local communities via its partnerships with Feeding America and City Harvest.

