Sharebite Named a Finalist for U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s 23rd Annual Citizens Awards

Recognized for its contributions to local communities, the leading corporate food benefits platform supports local restaurants and has donated over 4.5 million meals to combat food insecurity

NEW YORK , Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation named Sharebite a finalist in the 23rd Annual Citizens Awards, a long-standing program that honors businesses for the impact they make in communities around the world. Sharebite was nominated for Best Corporate Steward Small and Middle Market Business for its efforts to alleviate hunger in local communities through its mission-driven business model.

"Every day, our team is working to answer the question, 'Can corporate America solve the hunger crisis in this country?' and we firmly believe that if every workplace uses Sharebite, we can," says Sharebite Co-Founder and CEO Dilip Rao. "Our platform is creating more productive workplaces, stimulating local businesses, and brightening the future of communities, all through good food."

This annual awards program recognizes the most innovative and impactful corporate citizenship initiatives raising the bar on social responsibility and accelerating momentum for a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future.

This award recognizes Sharebite's permanent commitment to social impact. An innovative food ordering platform for the modern workplace, Sharebite exists to combat hunger; every meal ordered on the platform results in a meal donation to one of the company's charitable partners, City Harvest or Feeding America. Focused on local impact, Sharebite connects local restaurants to nearby companies and their employees so that entire communities can be empowered by good food. To date, Sharebite has already donated over 4.5 million meals nationwide.

The winners of the 23rd Annual Citizens Awards will be announced during the U.S. Chamber Foundation's Corporate Citizenship Conference: Business Solves on November 16, 2022, in Washington, D.C.



About Sharebite

Sharebite is the leading food benefits platform designed for the modern workforce. Combining team orders, flexible solutions, centralized meal allowances, curated restaurant choices, and community impact, Sharebite helps the world's best companies elevate employee engagement. Sharebite's corporate clients include category-leading companies across financial services, tech, legal, consulting, entertainment, agency, real estate, and other verticals. Every transaction made on the Sharebite platform results in a donation to alleviate hunger in local communities via its partnerships with Feeding America and City Harvest.

About U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness. We educate the public on the conditions necessary for business and communities to thrive, how business positively impacts communities, and emerging issues and creative solutions that will shape the future.

