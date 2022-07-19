Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.07.2022 13:00:00

Sharecare to participate in 42nd Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

ATLANTA, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that it will participate in the 42nd Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference, including a presentation on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. E.T. The link for the simultaneous webcast will be available online at https://investors.sharecare.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

(PRNewsfoto/Sharecare)

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Investor Relations:

Evan Smith, CFA 
evan.smith@sharecare.com

Media Relations: 

Jen Martin Hall 
jen@sharecare.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharecare-to-participate-in-42nd-annual-canaccord-genuity-growth-conference-301588813.html

SOURCE Sharecare

