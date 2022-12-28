28.12.2022 13:00:00

Sharecare to present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that its chairman and CEO, Jeff Arnold, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. PST.

(PRNewsfoto/Sharecare)

A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available online at https://investors.sharecare.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Relations:
Jen Martin Hall
jen@sharecare.com 

Investor Relations:
Bob East, Westwicke
SharecareIR@westwicke.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharecare-to-present-at-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301710406.html

SOURCE Sharecare

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sharecare Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sharecare Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sharecare Inc Registered Shs -A- 1,57 0,00% Sharecare Inc Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt legt am Donnerstag leicht zu. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich mit Gewinnen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen