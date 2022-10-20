|
20.10.2022 13:00:00
Sharecare to report third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 10
ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that it will report third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022, before the market opens. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 8:00 a.m. EST on the same day.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 636-1352 for U.S. participants, or (412) 902-4148 for international participants, and referencing the Sharecare call; or via live audio webcast, also available online at https://investors.sharecare.com.
A webcast replay of the call will be available for on-demand listening at the same links and will remain available for approximately 90 days.About Sharecare
Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.
