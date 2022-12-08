08.12.2022 15:30:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Blink Charging Company (BLNK) Officers and Directors Under Investigation for SEC Violations and Unlawful Conduct

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating potential derivative claims on behalf of shareholders of Blink Charging Company (NASDAQ: BLNK) relating to securities law violations and unlawful business practices.

Blink provides electric vehicle charging equipment and networked charging services. Blink is currently named in a securities class action lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in which the plaintiffs allege that (a) many of Blink's charging stations were damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, or non-accessible; (b) Blink's purported partnerships with other companies were overstated; (c) the purported growth of Blink's network was overstated; and (d) accordingly, Blink's positive public statements to the market were materially false and misleading.  On August 20, 2020, Blink's stock price fell by 22.4% after a critical analyst report revealed that Blink's revenue growth lagged far behind in the electric vehicle industry due to product quality issues, customer churn, and user experience.

The Schubert Firm is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by Blink's officers and directors in connection with these allegations.

If you own stock in Blink and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/blink.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-blink-charging-company-blnk-officers-and-directors-under-investigation-for-sec-violations-and-unlawful-conduct-301697854.html

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Blink Charging Co Registered Shs

