07.06.2022 18:29:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TREC, CVET, NTUS

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC)'s sale to an affiliate of Balmoral Funds, LLC for $9.81 per share in cash. If you are a Trecora shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)'s sale to funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Capital for $21.00 per share in cash. If you are a Covetrus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS)'s sale to an affiliate of ArchiMed for $33.50 in cash per share. If you are a Natus Medical shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

