20.07.2022 12:30:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) Officers and Directors Under Investigation for Possible False Statements and Insider Trading

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating potential derivative claims on behalf of shareholders of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) relating to possible false and misleading statements to investors and insider trading by officers and directors. 

Mullen and two of its current and former officers are currently subject to class action securities lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California alleging false and misleading statements concerning the company's purported next-generation battery technology and path to vehicle production, among other things. Additionally, during the proposed class period of June 15, 2020 through April 6, 2022, several Mullen insiders sold approximately $3.6 million of company stock.

The Schubert Firm is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by Mullen's officers and directors in connection with these allegations.

If you own stock in Mullen Automotive and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/mullen.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact
Willem Jonckheer
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
wjonckheer@sjk.law
Tel: 415-299-8257

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-mullen-automotive-inc-muln-officers-and-directors-under-investigation-for-possible-false-statements-and-insider-trading-301589826.html

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

