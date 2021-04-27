 SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. - AQST | 27.04.21 | finanzen.at

27.04.2021 05:40:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. - AQST

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aquestive" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AQST). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Aquestive and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 25, 2020, Aquestive announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") "regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for Libervant™ (diazepam) Buccal Film for management of seizure clusters." Aquestive advised investors that "[i]n the CRL, the FDA cited that, in a study submitted by the Company with the NDA, certain weight groups showed a lower drug exposure level than desired.  The Company intends to provide to the FDA additional information on PK modeling to demonstrate that dose adjustments will obtain the desired exposure levels." 

On this news, Aquestive's stock price fell $2.64 per share, or 34.69%, to close at $4.97 per share on September 28, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

