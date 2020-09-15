SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aurora Cannabis Inc. - ACB

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NYSE: ACB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Aurora and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 8, 2020, Aurora issued a press release "announc[ing] an update on its business operations along with certain unaudited preliminary fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 results." Among other things, Aurora announced that the Company expected to record up to $1.8 billion in goodwill impairment charges in the fourth quarter of 2020. In a separate announcement that same day, Aurora announced the appointment of Miguel Martin as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer.

On this news, Aurora's stock price fell $0.99 per share, or 11.63%, to close at $7.52 per share on September 8, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

