SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ebix, Inc. - EBIX

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ebix, Inc. ("Ebix" or the "Company")(NASDAQ: EBIX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ebix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 19, 2021, post-market, Ebix revealed that its independent auditor, RSM US LLP ("RSM"), had resigned "as a result of being unable, despite repeated inquiries, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2020" related to the Company's gift card business in India. RSM had also stated that there was a material weakness related to Ebix's failure to design controls "over the gift or prepaid card revenue transaction cycle sufficient to prevent or detect a material misstatement." Also, Ebix and RSM disagreed over the accounting treatment of $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix's outside legal counsel in December 2020.

On this news, Ebix's stock price fell $20.24 per share, or 39.89%, to close at $30.50 per share on February 22, 2020.

