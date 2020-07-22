SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Energy Transfer LP - ET

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Energy Transfer LP ("Energy Transfer" or the "Company") (NYSE: ET). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Energy Transfer and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 6, 2020, news sources reported that a federal district court had ordered Energy Transfer's Dakota Access pipeline to shut down by August 5th, stating that the pipeline, which has been operating for three years, needs further environmental review. On this news, Energy Transfer's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 6, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

