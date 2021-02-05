SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Immunovant, Inc. - IMVT

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Immunovant, Inc. ("Immunovant" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IMVT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Immunovant and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 2, 2021, Immunovant issued a press release "announc[ing] a voluntary pause of dosing in its ongoing clinical trials for IMVT-1401," a treatment for thyroid eye disease ("TED"). Immunovant disclosed that it "has become aware of a physiological signal consisting of elevated total cholesterol and LDL levels in IMVT-1401-treated patients" and "[o]ut of an abundance of caution, the Company has decided to voluntarily pause dosing in ongoing clinical studies in both TED and in Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia, in order to inform patients, investigators, and regulators as well as to modify the monitoring program."

On this news, Immunovant's stock price fell $18.22 per share, or 42.08%, to close at $25.08 per share on February 2, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

