SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PBF Energy Inc. - PBF

NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PBF Energy Inc. ("PBF" or the "Company") (NYSE: PBF) Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether PBF and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 11, 2020, a fire broke out at PBF's refinery in Delaware City, Delaware, critically injuring two Company employees and releasing significant volumes of pollutants into the air. On this news, PBF's stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

