SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - SPR

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. ("Spirit AeroSystem" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Spirit AeroSystems and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In December 2019, Spirit AeroSystems commenced a review of its accounting process compliance and determined that it did not comply with established accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities. Then, on January 30, 2019, Spirit AeroSystems announced the resignations of both its Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer for failure to comply with accounting rules on contingencies.

On this news, Spirit's stock price fell $2.62 per share, or 3.87%, to close at $65.02 per share on January 30, 2020.

