SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. - YMAB

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. ("Y-mAbs" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YMAB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Y-mAbs and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 5, 2020, post-market, Y-mAbs issued a press release disclosing receipt of "a Refusal to File letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') regarding the Biologics License Application ('BLA') for omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma, which was submitted in August 2020." Y-mAbs advised investors that "[u]pon preliminary review, the FDA determined that certain parts of the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control ('CMC') module and the Clinical module of the BLA require further detail."

On this news, y-mAbs's stock price fell $3.57 per share, or 8.56%, to close at $38.13 per share on October 6, 2020.

