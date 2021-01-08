+++ Mit Plus500 mehr über Kryptowährungen und CFDs erfahren!** +++-w-
08.01.2021 03:35:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. ("ACEV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACEV) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with privately-held fabless semiconductor corporation Achronix Semiconductor Corporation ("Achronix").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, ACEV will acquire Achronix through a reverse merger that will result in Achronix becoming a publicly-listed company.  The transaction reflects an implied equity value of $2.1 billion for the combined company.

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own ACEV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/ACEV/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether ACEV's board acted in the best interest of ACEV's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Achronix, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to ACEV's public shareholders. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-ace-convergence-acquisition-corp-301203186.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow beendet Handel in Grün -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX reißt 14.000er-Marke -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich fester
Heimische Anleger zeigten sich im Handelsverlauf in Kauflaune. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich die Anleger weiter positiv gestimmt. Der Wall Street-Handel gestaltete sich freundlich. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen notierten die Börsen in Fernost.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen