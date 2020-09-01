SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Akcea Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. ("AKCA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKCA) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the Company by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("IONS") (NASDAQ: IONS), pursuant to which IONS will acquire all of the minority shares of AKCA that it does not already own. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, which is structured as a tender offer, the Company's shareholders will receive $18.15 in cash for each share of AKCA common stock that they own.

In light of the fact that IONS already controls 76% of AKCA's common stock, WeissLaw is investigating whether AKCA's board was truly independent and fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, whether the board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the deal will be fully and fairly disclosed to AKCA shareholders. Notably, at least one analyst set a price target of $41.00 per AKCA share, or $22.85 above the per-share offer price.

