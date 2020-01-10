SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Dermira, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Dermira, Inc. ("DERM" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DERM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Eli Lilly and Company ("LLY") (NYSE: LLY). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, DERM shareholders will receive $18.75 for each share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether DERM's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $29.00, or $10.25 above the per-share offer price.

In addition, according to the acquisition announcement, the transaction will expand LLY's immunology pipeline with the addition of lebrikizumab—DERM's investigational antibody which was granted Fast Track designation from the FDA in December and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical development program for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adolescents and adults. The acquisition will also expand LLY's portfolio to include the Company's QBREXZA.

Moreover, the Company recently announced positive financial results. According to its November 5, 2019 press release, "[t]he third quarter was marked by notable progress on key commercial, clinical, and regulatory initiatives." Company Chairman and CEO Tom Wiggans further projected that in 2020, DERM will have "a number of attractive investment opportunities, including two programs of significant value in QBREXZA and lebrikizumab."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

