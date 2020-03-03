SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Forty Seven, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Forty Seven, Inc. ("Forty Seven" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FTSV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Gilead Sciences, Inc. ("Gilead") (NASDAQ: GILD). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, FTSV shareholders will receive $95.50 per share in an all-cash tender offer. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Forty Seven's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, the deal is a strategic transaction which will grant Gilead access to Forty Seven's investigational lead product candidate, Magrolimab. The product has recently presented "promising results in a Phase 1b study . . . . [and] has the potential to be a first-in-class therapy." Additionally, according to the acquisition announcement, the transaction will strengthen Gilead's immune-oncology research and development portfolio and will add "significant potential to [its] clinical pipeline."

Finally, the acquisition agreement contains a "no-shop" restriction which bars the Company from soliciting or discussing a better offer.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition agreement undervalues the Company, whether the Board ran a fair process, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

