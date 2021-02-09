|
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Glu Mobile Inc.
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Glu Mobile Inc. ("GLUU" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GLUU) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Electronic Arts Inc., a leading developer and publisher of mobile games. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $12.50 in cash for each share of GLUU common stock that they hold. The transaction implies a total enterprise value of approximately $2.1 billion.
WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) GLUU's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction; (ii) the $12.50 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates GLUU's shareholders; and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.
WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
