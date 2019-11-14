SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates KEMET Corporation

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of KEMET Corporation ("KEM" or the "Company") (NYSE: KEM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Yageo Corporation ("Yageo"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, KEM shareholders will receive $27.50 for each KEM share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether KEM's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. According to the acquisition announcement, the transaction will position Yageo as a "one-stop provider of passive electronic components" with a broad portfolio of end market segment products.

Additionally, with an enhanced global footprint, and increased presence in automotive electronics and industrial segments, the acquisition will propel Yageo into leadership position in the industry. According to Yageo's Chairman and CEO, "KEMET has remarkable technology innovation capabilities and a proven track record of integrating cross-border acquisitions [which] gives us the extraordinary opportunity to combine our strengths to achieve synergies in product and technology offerings as well as geographic coverage. The integration will enhance our ability to serve customers in consumer electronics as well as in the high-end automotive, industrial, aerospace, telecom and medical sectors."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

