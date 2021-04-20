SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Knoll, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Knoll, Inc. ("Knoll" or the "Company") (NYSE: KNL) in connection with the proposed cash and stock acquisition of the Company by Herman Miller, Inc. ("MLHR") (NASDAQ: MLHR). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Knoll shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of MLHR common stock for each Knoll share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $25.18 based upon MLHR's April 16, 2021 closing price of $44.30. Upon consummation of the transaction, current MLHR shareholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company and Knoll shareholders will own approximately 22%. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.8 billion.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Knoll's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Knoll's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

