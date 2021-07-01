SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Riverview Financial Corporation

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Riverview Financial Corporation ("Riverview" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RIVE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. ("Mid Penn") (NASDAQ: MPB). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Riverview shareholders will receive 0.4833 shares of Mid Penn stock for each Riverview share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $13.27 based upon Mid Penn's June 30, 2021 closing price of $27.45. The transaction is valued at approximately $124.7 million.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Riverview's board acted in the best interest of Riverview's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction; (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Riverview's shareholders; and (iii) whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Riverview's public shareholders.

