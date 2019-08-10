10.08.2019 01:44:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is conducting an active investigation of possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. ("Wesco" or the "Company") (NYSE: WAIR) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with an affiliate of Platinum Equity.  Under the terms of the agreement, Wesco shareholders will receive $11.05 per WAIR share.

If you own Wesco shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether Wesco's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  Notably, the offer price is approximately $2.00 less than the analyst target price of $13.00, and $3.18 less than the Company's 52-week high of $14.23.  Additionally, Wesco recently announced positive financial results.  It reported net sales increased 7.8% to $442.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. 

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the merger enhances shareholder value.  WeissLaw is also concerned whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

 

