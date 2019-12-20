20.12.2019 00:52:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Xperi and TiVo Corporations

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Xperi Corporation ("Xperi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:XPER) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) in connection with their proposed merger.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, XPER and TIVO shares will both be exchanged for shares of a combined company based on a fixed exchange ratio of 0.455 XPER share per TIVO share.  TIVO stockholders will own 53.5% and XPER stockholders will own 46.5% of the new parent company.  The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020.

If you own XPER or TIVO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://weisslawllp.com/xperi-and-tivo-corporations-investigation/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company with the Board running an unfair process and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

