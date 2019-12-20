SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Xperi and TiVo Corporations

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Xperi Corporation ("Xperi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:XPER) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) in connection with their proposed merger. Under the terms of the merger agreement, XPER and TIVO shares will both be exchanged for shares of a combined company based on a fixed exchange ratio of 0.455 XPER share per TIVO share. TIVO stockholders will own 53.5% and XPER stockholders will own 46.5% of the new parent company. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company with the Board running an unfair process and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.

